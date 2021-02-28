A woman called police Saturday afternoon to report her grandson assaulted her during an argument, pushing her and hitting her in the face, according to a police report.
The woman called police at about 1:33 p.m. following the alleged assault. Officers arrived at the 3500 block of East McKinney Street and spoke to her. She told police that after a verbal argument, her 33-year-old grandson pushed her and hit her in the eye. Officers observed redness and swelling on her left eye, the report states.
The woman’s grandson was criminally trespassed from her residence, the report states, and he was arrested on unrelated warrants. The report does not specify those warrants and he was not charged for the alleged assault, though police reported the incident and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
500 block of Texas Street — A 36-year-old woman was arrested Friday afternoon after a caller reported the woman was hitting an elderly man at a complex she’d been previously trespassed from, according to a police report.
At 4:31 p.m., a caller initially reported the woman was hitting an elderly man at the complex. When police arrived, they spoke to the woman, who they observed swaying and had red, glassy eyes. Officers could not find any elderly man, but spoke to the complex manager, who wanted to press charges for criminal trespass.
The woman was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass after police confirmed she’d been previously trespassed from the location.
2400 block of West Oak Street — The owner of an apartment complex called police Saturday to report that earlier in the week, the laundry room had been vandalized with paint, according to a police report.
The owner told officers that on Tuesday or Wednesday, someone poured several buckets of paint over washing machines in the complex’s laundry room. He estimated the cost of repairs at about $12,000, the report states. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 406 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 19 people into the Denton County Jail.