Two acquaintances arguing over a fire turned into a police investigation into aggravated assault Monday night.
A 59-year-old woman called police at approximately 8 p.m. Monday to report a man she knew had pushed her over twice causing injuries.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the woman called from the intersection of Rose and Uland streets. She told dispatchers the man attacked her in a wooded area behind the 600 block of Uland Street that served as a camp for people experiencing homelessness.
"She said that she got into an argument with a male acquaintance because she was starting a fire, and it upset him," Cunningham said.
Police took pictures of the woman's injuries and asked her to report back if any bruising appeared, according to police reports.
No arrests were made.
Other reports
1500 block of Centre Place Drive — A caller told officers shortly after 1 p.m. Monday somebody had broken into and heavily damaged a vacant building.
The caller estimated the break-in happened sometime over the past 17 days.
They told police approximately $7,500 in damage was done, with the culprits stripping copper wiring out of the building. No arrests were made.
3300 block of Hudsonwood Drive — Nearly $16,000 worth of belongings was reported stolen from a storage unit Monday.
A man told officers tools, clothes, exercise equipment, power washers and a TV were stolen from the unit near his apartment complex. He first noticed the items missing around noon on July 25, according to a police report.
Cunningham, reading from reports, said the man claimed he didn't report the missing items at the time "because he kept putting it off until now."
He told police he wasn't sure who stole the items, and the unit was unsecured when it was raided.
No arrests were made.
100 block of West Sycamore Street — An employee found nine windows broken out of his employer's building when he arrived to work Monday morning.
He called officers at approximately 9:40 a.m. to report a possible burglary. He valued each of the broken double-pane windows at $260, bringing the total damage to an estimated $2,340.
"[Officers] checked the building, and no one was located inside," Cunningham said.
It was not clear from police reports whether any surveillance footage might have captured the damage.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 337 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.