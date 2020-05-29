A woman wants to press charges after another woman advanced toward her with a knife Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of Brinker Road, according to a police report.
Denton police responded to a person with a knife call around 3:47 p.m. Thursday. The caller told police that a woman who she’d been in a vehicle crash with advanced toward her with a knife when they pulled into a parking lot.
The report says the other driver veered into the caller’s lane and possibly made contact while they were going south on South Loop 288, so the caller followed the other driver until they could pull into a parking lot.
She said the other driver started yelling at her and asked why she was following her. After the caller explained herself, the other woman pulled out a knife from underneath the driver’s seat and started to advance toward the caller who was several feet away, according to the report.
She was on the phone with 911 at the time and told them the other woman pulled out a knife. The woman with the knife then got into her vehicle and left.
Officers didn’t observe significant damage on the caller’s vehicle but did see possible paint transfer. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
400 block of Ames Drive — A 54-year-old man who allegedly punched his 18-year-old son was arrested Thursday afternoon on allegations of assault, according to a police report.
A verbal argument about the son’s community service escalated to a physical altercation, the report says. According to the report, both men told police that the father punched the son and that the son didn’t land any punches on him. The father also denied preventing his son from calling 911 by trying to grab his phone.
Officers observed the son had a bleeding wound on his face and he was crying. The father was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member with a previous conviction.
600 block of South Interstate 35E — Police arrested a 52-year-old man Thursday morning who illegally possessed a firearm after responding to a domestic disturbance, according to a police report.
The report says the woman at the scene seemed agitated when she answered the door and was yelling for officers to remove a man from the room. The suspect, who was lying on the bed, admitted to officers that there was a firearm in the nightstand after they asked, but said it wasn’t his and that it was there when he arrived.
According to the report, he told police he’s been convicted of a felony. He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon after officers determined he was convicted of a robbery in Houston.
2400 block of East McKinney Street — Officers described an apartment as completely destroyed early Thursday while responding to a domestic disturbance, according to a police report.
Officers saw a man who was “sweating profusely” exit an apartment when they arrived. When officers asked to speak with him, he told them they would have to catch him first and then he ran off. Officers weren’t able to catch him.
The woman inside the apartment told police that she and her boyfriend were arguing over another woman. According to the report, she told him their relationship wasn’t working out and told him to leave the apartment. He began packing his belongings but then started destroying the home.
The woman also had a busted lip that she said happened when he slammed her face on the ground. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 354 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.