Staff Writer
Denton police said a woman pointed a loaded handgun at a driver and his passenger after the driver honked his vehicle’s horn while in line at a McDonald’s drive-thru Wednesday morning.
Police arrested the 37-year-old woman after a patrol sergeant pulled over a vehicle matching the 911 caller’s description on the vehicle. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
The victims’ and the suspect’s vehicles were in line at a McDonald’s in the 2900 block of West University Drive. At about 4 a.m., the victim called 911 and reported the woman, who was a passenger in the suspect vehicle, had just threatened him and his passenger with a gun. He told police it happened right after he honked the horn.
The woman allegedly pointed the gun at them, shouting obscenities and a threat that she would kill the victim and his passenger, the report shows.
A police spokeswoman said Thursday the woman was found intoxicated. Police said her eyes were red, her eyelids droopy. Officers noted slurred speech. Police said she failed field sobriety testing.
Police said the woman admitted to pointing the weapon at the people. She said she did it because she thought the man was honking his horn at employees at the McDonald’s, according to a police report.
The weapon, a .380-caliber pistol, was found in the suspect vehicle loaded with six bullets, police said.
Other reports
1400 block of Malone Street — Denton police officers arrested a woman who they say was rummaging through clothes at a donation drop-off box near Newton Rayzor Elementary School on Wednesday night, according to a police report.
Police said someone called and reported the woman and a man were going through the box of donated clothing. Officers arrived and questioned both people. Officers said they found a used methamphetamine pipe and meth inside the woman’s bag after she consented to a search.
Police said the woman told them she had just started using meth again after a stent of sobriety. Officers arrested her and charged her with possession of a controlled substance.
2200 block of Vanderbilt Court — A woman was beaten so badly she was driven to a hospital Wednesday morning, according to a police report. Denton police said the woman ran from a residence to a neighbor’s home. There, someone called the police.
Officers on the way to the scene found a truck, whose description was given to them from the 911 caller via dispatch. Police pulled over the truck and found a 33-year-old man who officers would later arrest in connection with the woman’s assault.
An officer noted in a report the man had fresh blood and scratches on his hands. The man allegedly told police he got the scratches from his job as a mechanic.
The victim had a large bruise above her left eye, a bite mark on her cheek and bruises and whelps on her neck. The victim told police the man grabbed a phone from the woman as she tried to call the police. When she finally got the chance, she ran to the neighbor’s home, the report shows.
The man was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and assault impeding breath, police said.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- Denton police handled 808 calls and made 27 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 62 medical calls and one vehicle.