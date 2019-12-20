A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition at Medical City Denton after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night while she was walking along southbound Interstate 35E.
A driver struck the woman when trying to exit at Lillian Miller Parkway and called police while staying at the scene, said police spokeswoman Khristen Jones. The driver was not issued any citations at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, Jones said.
Police are still investigating and unsure why the woman was walking along the road at around 8:30 p.m.
Other reports
Intersection of McKinney and Bradshaw Streets — As a woman was being booked into jail after being arrested on an outstanding warrant, she was found possessing a controlled substance.
The woman was pulled over for a burned out headlight, and her car smelled like marijuana, police said. She had an outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrant and was arrested and transported to jail. When searched, officials found three Vyvanse pills, an ADHD medication, and she was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
1600 block of East McKinney Street — A 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen when its owner left the car unlocked and running while they went into a store, Jones said.
When the owner returned from the store, the car was missing. It has been reported stolen and its estimated value is $20,000.
700 block South Interstate 35E — Another car wash change receptacle was burglarized overnight Thursday after one was stolen overnight Wednesday.
There were no cameras to catch any footage of who took the change, but employees saw it was missing when they got to work Friday morning, Jones said. There was an estimated $120 in coins in the machine.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton Police Department received 410 calls and made five arrests.