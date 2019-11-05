The Denton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Jade Monique Harris, 20, of Ponder is the woman whose body was found stabbed near Denton Creek on Sunday afternoon.
Chief Deputy Sheriff Dewayne Dockery said authorities are investigating the case as a homicide. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office listed her cause of death has sharp-force injuries from a stabbing, according to the agency’s website.
At about noon Sunday, people fishing on the creek found Harris’ body near where Denton Creek meets FM2449, west of Ponder, the sheriff’s office said Monday in a news release. The medical examiner’s office said the victim was found on a creek bank.
Other reports
700 block of West University Drive — A 911 caller told police Monday their vehicle was stolen, but when police called local impound lots, they discovered the vehicle was legally impounded, not stolen, according to a police report.
1500 block of Meadow Street — A woman told police Monday morning that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and took her Social Security card from her purse, according to a police report.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 911 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 183 calls and made six arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 23 medical calls and seven vehicle crashes.