A 28-year-old woman was arrested Friday evening after she allegedly fought a friend who hid her keys to stop her from driving while intoxicated, according to a police report.
At about 5:01 p.m., police arrived at the 100 block of Heritage Lane after a caller reported two women were fighting, one of which was intoxicated. Officers arrived and found one woman being restrained by a man. They spoke to her and she told them her car keys had been stolen, yelling and continuously asking for her keys, the report states.
Officers observed that the woman had watery eyes and slurred speech, and the report states they smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath. They spoke to her friend, who said the woman arrived at the apartment already intoxicated and proceeded to drink more. The woman attempted to leave in her vehicle, at which point her friend hid her keys to prevent her from driving, she said.
The woman’s friend told police that the woman asked for her keys and she offered to walk her home. They went outside and the woman then punched her in the face, she said, after which she defended herself. Her boyfriend then arrived and restrained the woman until police arrived.
Officers conducted sobriety tests and determined the woman was intoxicated and she additionally admitted to drinking an alcoholic beverage, the report states. She was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A 28-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road and proceeded to yell racial slurs at responding officers, according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling the area at about 2:17 a.m. when they observed a vehicle back out of a parking stall and stop in a single lane of travel, remaining stopped for 30 to 45 seconds with its brake lights activated, the report states. They conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and observed its driver, the only occupant, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.
Officers asked the man to exit his vehicle and he allegedly refused, grabbing onto multiple parts of the vehicle in an attempt to stop a total of four officers from getting him out. Once he was removed from his vehicle, the report states, he resisted getting into the police patrol vehicle as well.
The report states that throughout the encounter, the man behaved aggressively and yelled racial slurs at officers. He was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated and a charge of resisting arrest, search or transport. The report states he refused to provide a blood specimen, even after police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw, and an additional charge of resisting arrest, search or transport was issued.
1700 block of Spencer Road — A man was transported to a hospital with a bloody nose Friday morning, telling police another man hit him multiple times and stole his lighter, according to a police report.
Police spoke to the man following an assault call. He had a bloody nose, the report states, and said another man hit him multiple times and stole his lighter. He didn’t provide further details on the incident, though he did give officers the name of the man who hit him before medics transported him to a hospital with minor injuries. Officers searched the area and did not find the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 395 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 41 people into the Denton County Jail.