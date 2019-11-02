A 20-year-old caller told police she arrived home at the Uptown Apartments to find two unknown suspects inside around 3 a.m. Friday, according to a police report.
Police responded to a burglary of a habitation call in the 2500 block of West Oak Street early Friday. When the woman arrived home and saw the unknown suspects inside, she went to another room to ask her roommate if they knew the suspects, according to the report.
The suspects left during this time. The caller later noticed her gaming system was stolen. Police said no estimate price of the system was given during the call.
Other reports
5000 block of Teasley Lane — A 57-year-old woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated Friday morning, according to a police report.
A woman called and told police a woman fell out of her vehicle and she smelled like alcohol. After an investigation, police determined she was intoxicated and arrested her.
Jail records show this is at least her third driving while intoxicated arrest.
100 block of Avenue A — Police arrested a 31-year-old man after he punched an officer in the jaw, according to a police report.
The report shows officers were speaking with the man while responding to a call about a fight early Friday. He was arrested and charged with assault public servant.
1000 block of Collier Street — A 28-year-old woman told police her boyfriend punched her car and threw her clothes into a field, according to a police report. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 217 service and officer-initiated calls and made 20 arrests.