Denton police arrested a 21-year-old woman Wednesday evening who falsely insisted her boyfriend, who had a warrant out for his arrest, wasn’t at her apartment in the 1600 block of East McKinney Street, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at her apartment Wednesday to search for her boyfriend and execute warrants from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office for assault causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance.
Police told the woman they were searching for her boyfriend and asked if he was at her home, but she said no. According to the report, she kept insisting that he wasn’t there and didn’t live there, and she didn’t give officers permission to search the apartment.
The report says officers stayed at the apartment complex after speaking with her and that no one entered the apartment. At 8:14 p.m., the couple exited the apartment, and police arrested him.
She told officers she was heading out to turn him in and said she initially didn’t tell them he was there because she was scared and wanted to say goodbye to him.
The 24-year-old man was arrested on the warrants, and the woman was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Other reports
5000 block of South Interstate 35E — Carrollton police arrested a 55-year-old man who allegedly stole a Buc-ee’s vehicle Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
A Buc-ee’s employee told police that someone took his unlocked vehicle, which is owned by the store, while it was in the back of the store. Surveillance footage showed a man circling the parking lot in a red vehicle, stop close to the employee’s vehicle and then leave.
The man returned on foot and took the vehicle, the report says. A GPS system in the car showed it was in Carrollton, and dispatch sent information to Carrollton police, who arrested the suspect.
According to the report, the vehicle he was initially driving was reported stolen and had a non-matching license plate for another vehicle that was reported stolen. A Carrollton police spokesperson said he was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
1600 block of Scripture Street — A man told police that four unknown men robbed him late Wednesday when he was supposed to meet up with a woman, according to a police report.
Another man called police and said four men wearing dark clothing ran out of a vehicle near his workplace, leaving one man inside. Officers spoke with the man remaining, who said he was supposed to meet a woman, possibly to sell her marijuana, but he was met with four unknown men instead.
The report says the men told him to give them his belongings and that one had what looked like a handgun on him. The man wasn’t able to describe the firearm because it was dark, and he told officers the men threatened retaliation if he “snitched.”
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 329 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 22 people into the Denton County Jail.