At Walmart at 2750 West University Drive, Denton police arrested a woman on allegations of theft and also detained a woman in a separate report who damaged multiple packs of underwear, according to police reports.
Officers responded to the theft of property call around 3 p.m. and while they were at the store, another store staffer noticed a woman go into the restroom with a tote bag filled with merchandise.
The report shows the staffer went into the women’s restroom to see what the 36-year-old woman was doing and found her wearing multiple pairs of underwear. The staffer also noticed opened packages of men and women’s underwear.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said the woman was initially arrested and charged with criminal mischief but was then released with a warrant to be followed up on another day.
Beckwith said the total value of the underwear was $206.87.
Officers first responded to a theft of property call at Walmart after loss prevention officers said a woman took clothes off of hangers and put them in bags she had with her, according to the report.
When speaking with police, the 25-year-old woman said she was homeless, broke and didn’t have anything so she decided to steal, according to the report. She was arrested and charged with theft
Other reports
Ector Street and Linden Drive — A caller told police Friday morning she believed an acquaintance of hers took her wallet from her vehicle, according to a police report.
The report says she went into a residence — leaving the vehicle doors open — and she believes this is when the acquaintance took her wallet, which had identifying information and $50 in cash. A report was taken.
3300 block of Gardenview Circle — A woman reported $20 in cash stolen after finding her vehicle’s trunk and passenger door open Friday morning, according to a police report. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 240 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Friday to Saturday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 26 people into Denton County Jail.