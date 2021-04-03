A 34-year-old woman was arrested Friday afternoon after she called police to report her boyfriend stole multiple things from her, allegedly proceeding to break a front window of her own house and key his vehicle when officers arrived, according to a police report.
Police arrived in the 4500 block of Conley Lane at about 1:26 p.m. and spoke to the woman, who said her boyfriend stole her phone, money and car key and would not give them back, the report states. Officers spoke to her boyfriend, who said he didn’t have the items and that the vehicle belongs to him. The report states he also told them she was upset because he had canceled a planned trip.
Officers verified the vehicle was registered to the woman’s boyfriend and told her he denied having any of her possessions. The report states she implied she would have to start breaking things until her belongings were returned and that officers encouraged her to resolve the situation peacefully. She allegedly proceeded to pick up a baseball-sized rock and throw it through her house’s front window, breaking it.
The woman then allegedly walked over to her boyfriend’s vehicle and scratched it with a key, damaging the door. Officers determined the damage exceeded $100 and the woman was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
Other reports
500 block of South Elm Street — A convenience store clerk called police Friday night to report a person had entered the store at about 8:22 p.m., threatened him and left with over $300 from the cash register, according to a police report.
The clerk told police the robber entered the store, presented an object covered in a towel and told him to hand over all the money in the cash register, the report states.
He gave the person the money, and the assailant left the store with about $312. Officers were not able to find a suspect.
The report states the incident was captured on surveillance footage and an investigation is ongoing.
300 block of West Oak Street — A 41-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after he was allegedly found swaying back and forth while intoxicated in a church parking lot, according to a police report.
At about 12:28 p.m., the man was located in a church parking lot swaying back and forth with a “wide-end base,” according to a police report. Officers asked him how much he had to drink and he allegedly made incoherent grunts. During a sobriety test, he allegedly began swaying dramatically as he tried to follow an officer’s finger, and police observed the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.
When asked again how much he had to drink, the man allegedly shrugged and replied he had “none.” He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 453 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 21 people into the Denton County Jail.