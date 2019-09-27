A 23-year-old woman was allegedly struck in the stomach and had her hair pulled Thursday after her vehicle struck a Ford F-350 parked in a compact spot in the 200 block of West Oak Street, according to a police report.
The victim said she hit the vehicle and waited for the owner to arrive at the scene to exchange insurance information. Two women arrived and became irate before assaulting the victim.
Police were called to respond to the disturbance and took a report from the victim.
Other reports
1500 block of Centre Place Drive — The manager of First United Bank notified Denton police that a person allegedly opened an account and deposited two fraudulent checks Thursday, according to a police report.
The person depleted the funds in the account before the bank was notified the checks were fraudulent. The branch sustained a loss of $1,810, according to the report.
A Skylight One bank in Austin and a First United Bank in Frisco filed similar reports. Police are investigating, said police spokeswoman Khristen Jones.
North Bell Avenue and Texas Street — Denton police responded to a reported theft of a vehicle Thursday. A 27-year-old man said a person stole his Toyota Highlander, according to a police report. His belongings, including an iPad, were still in the vehicle and the man was able to track its location to Fort Worth.
Denton police notified the Fort Worth Police Department, which was able to locate the vehicle. An arrest was made by Fort Worth police and the owner was notified, Jones said.
1100 block of South Loop 288 — Police responded to a Chicken Express on Thursday after a customer attempted to use a counterfeit $20 bill, according to a police report.
The cashier noticed the bill was counterfeit after marking it with a banknote detection pen. The cashier informed the customer who then drove off.
Police were provided a vehicle description and are investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff's Office handled 1052 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.