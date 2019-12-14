Police arrested a 23-year-old woman on driving while intoxicated charges while responding to a 3-vehicle crash around 3 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive, according to a police report.
Police said an off-duty deputy called to inform them they witnessed a 3-vehicle crash in the block.
The report shows the driver of a dark-colored passenger vehicle struck a small SUV, causing the SUV to strike another vehicle. The driver of the initial vehicle admitted to having two shots while the two were at the bars on Fry Street, which they were driving from.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Vetere said police conducted field sobriety tests. The woman was unable to count backwards or finish the alphabet. Officers determined her to be intoxicated and placed her in double-locked handcuffs.
She consented to a blood draw, police said, and she was taken to Denton City Jail without incident.
Other reports
300 block of Benjamin Street — Police arrested a 31-year-old Friday evening on a warrant for an improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to a police report.
500 block of South Interstate 35E — A rideshare driver told police two women he was driving attacked him and dented his car with their shoes when he told them to get out of his vehicle around 2 a.m. Friday, according to a police report.
The man told police one of the women kept spitting inside his car and opening the passenger door while he was driving. He believed both were intoxicated, police said.
The report shows he was tired of them doing so and pulled over to a safe location to tell them to get out. He said this is when they started to attack him by scratching him, eventually getting out of the vehicle to hit it with their shoes and cause dents.
Vetere said the man wants to press charges and turned in some property that belonged to them.
1400 block of Briarwood Street — A caller told police there were about eight people standing in the driveway, screaming about weapons and swinging baseball bats at each other, around 4 a.m. Friday, according to a police report.
When police arrived, they saw multiple containers of beer and liquor. Everyone stated they were under 21 years old. The person who claimed the alcohol was his, a 20-year-old man, was given a citation and parents were called to pick up the kids in that area, the report shows.
700 block of Rose Street — A woman told police someone entered her home, used her microwave and said two boxes of food were missing, according to a police report.
The woman said all her doors and windows were locked and that she’s upset someone went into her home to use her power, the report shows. She also said someone cut an extension cord outside her house.