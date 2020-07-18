A 44-year-old woman was arrested for the third time in a week Friday afternoon after she allegedly swung scissors at multiple people, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the 700 block of Hercules Lane after a caller reported the woman was causing issues. Officers located her holding a bag and scissors at Stuart Road and Sun Valley Drive. She dropped the scissors and was instructed to move away from them but reached for them again and was placed into handcuffs. After she was placed into custody, police returned to the scene of the incident and spoke with a witness who stated she was involved in an altercation and was using the scissors as a weapon against multiple individuals. The witness was able to take photographs of the incident.
Police arrested the woman for disorderly conduct, the report shows. Within the past week, she was also arrested for incidents in which she walked down a highway and keyed the cars of numerous city employees.
Other Reports
1800 Block of North Ruddell Street — A 38-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly loaded bullets into a gun and pointed it at a group of people, according to a police report.
One of the members of the group called police to report the man had a gun and was loading and handling it. After arriving, police located the man, who was crouched down on one knee. Police observed the handle of what appeared to be a revolver tucked into his left armpit and ordered him to place it on the ground. The man complied but did not comply to getting on the ground or getting down on his knees. Police placed him in handcuffs and he stated he had gone to his vehicle to get something out of it and that the group of people were laughing at him and calling him names, but that he didn’t take his revolver out of its holster. When asked again if he pulled the gun out, the man stated “I wish I had, it would have made this worth it.”
Witnesses from the group stated they saw the man by his vehicle and observed him manipulating the gun, after which he loaded bullets into it and pointed it at the group, asking them who their leader was. Police determined the man exhibited a deadly weapon during an assault and arrested him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the report shows.
2200 Block of South Interstate 35E — A store called police Friday night to report a woman had stolen fragrance items totaling $967, according to a police report.
The woman entered the store with a large bag and, when asked by an employee if she needed assistance, began walking at a fast pace toward the exit with her bag appearing to be filled with items. After the employee exited the store to search for her, a male subject approached him, placed his fist on the side of the employee’s face and threatened to assault him. The man and woman were not on scene when police arrived and an investigation is ongoing, the report shows.
2800 Block of Barnes Drive — A man called police Friday night to report an unknown subject forced entry into his home and stole his flat screen television, laptop computer and other items, according to a police report.
The man said he left his home at around 8:30 a.m. and when he returned home at 5:15 he observed items moved around the home and missing, in addition to a broken bedroom window. The laptop was valued at $1,600, the television at $1,049 and damage to the window was valued at $1,000, the report shows. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 324 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 22 people into the Denton County Jail.