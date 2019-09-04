A 20-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday morning at a tow yard in the 600 block of South Mayhill Road after she allegedly drove off with her vehicle without paying the tow and impound fees, according to a police report.
Police said the woman returned to the tow yard to find officers waiting for her. In the report, it says the tow company managed to persuade the woman to return with the vehicle.
Officers learned the woman had active warrants for her arrest. They arrested her on those warrants, and while at the jail, officers found a baggie of what they think is methamphetamine on her, according to the report.
She was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was not charged in connection with taking the vehicle from the tow yard.
Other reports
2600 block of South Mayhill Road — A 43-year-old man swinging a stick at officers inside an abandoned building Tuesday night was arrested on a warrant, according to a police report.
2700 block of Stockton Street — A man said he was attacked Tuesday night at his residence after his ex-wife brought over her current boyfriend and started arguing with him, according to a police report.
The man said he was scratched on his face, neck and chest by the woman.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,019 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department handled 154 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 30 medical calls and two vehicle crashes.