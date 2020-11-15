A 26-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning after she allegedly hit her ex-boyfriend with a drill several times, according to a police report.
The woman’s ex-boyfriend called police at about 3:51 a.m. to report she had assaulted him with the drill. When police arrived at the 3900 block of Teasley Lane, he showed them video footage of her hitting him with a cordless drill multiple times and throwing it at him. Officers observed a swollen, red mark on his left forearm and an older injury on the same arm began bleeding following incident, the report states.
Police located the woman at her residence in the 9100 block of Teasley Lane. She first denied anything happened but then admitted she had seen him because he broke her phone earlier in the night and she wanted to get money from him for the damage. She was angry, she said, and grabbed the drill out of her vehicle and hit him with it. The woman was arrested on a charge of assault family violence, which was upgraded to continuous violence against the family because of a prior charge from August.
Other reports
1100 block of West University Drive — A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly punched a man in the face after getting into an argument with him and his girlfriend, according to a police report.
Police arrived at a motel at about 5:03 p.m. after being advised a man was punched so hard in the face that he was seizing, the report states. Officers located the victim, observing he was bleeding and had a swollen lip, and spoke to his girlfriend. She told police they had gotten into an argument with the man, a maintenance employee at the motel, who had called her a curse word. Her boyfriend verbally defended her, she said, and the employee proceeded to punch him.
Medics advised the man had lost consciousness but didn’t appear to have a seizure, the report states. He told police he remembered the argument but couldn’t remember anything after that. Police located and spoke to the employee, who denied having an altercation with the two. Police observed he had a swollen finger on his right hand, consistent with punching someone, and along with witness statements and other evidence arrested him on a charge of assault causes bodily injury.
3800 block of Camelot Street — Police located shell casings near an apartment Saturday night after a caller reported they heard several gunshots in the area, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the block at about 10:03 p.m. and could not find anyone involved or injured, but spoke to nearby residents who said they had heard the shots. Police were able to find shell casings after searching the area and an investigation is ongoing.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A woman called police Saturday afternoon to report her vehicle had been shot, according to a police report.
The woman told police the shooting occurred Thursday at about 9 p.m., when she heard two loud noises she described as gunshots, the report states. She did not call police at the time, but noticed Saturday that there was a hole in her vehicle’s back bumper she believed to be from the incident. She called police back a few hours later to report she had found a round in the vehicle’s driver seat that appeared to have gone through the bumper, ending up inside the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 313 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.