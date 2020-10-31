A 36-year-old woman was arrested Friday afternoon after she allegedly went nude at Quakertown park and attempted to solicit sex from two men, according to a police report.
At about 12:50 p.m., an officer was patrolling in the area and heard the woman yelling, approached and observed her naked and shouting at a man walking away from her. She told the officer the man “teased” her with a drink because he knew she was thirsty and homeless, after which she took her clothes off and began yelling at him.
The officer observed several families at the park and occupying nearby picnic tables, and spoke to the man, who said the woman approached him and tried to solicit him for sex, the report states. She had already removed her clothes when she approached him, he said, and he walked away. The officer also spoke to another man who said he, too, had been solicited for sex by the woman. She was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct: exposing.
Other Reports
800 block of Henderson Drive — A 53-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly slapped his wife, pushed her outside of their residence and called police, according to a police report.
Police arrived at about 9:17 a.m. and observed the man’s wife outside the residence. She told them the two had gotten into an argument at a different location and that he had slapped her in the face and would not allow her to get into the vehicle to go home, forcing her to walk home, the report states. When she got to the residence, she found many of her belongings outside.
When the woman entered the residence, she said, he allegedly grabbed her around the throat and pushed her outside. Officers observed red scratches and marks on her throat and spoke to the man, who said the incident only turned physical when he pushed her outside of the house. He was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.
3800 block of South Interstate 35E — A man reported a vehicle stolen Friday, hours after it was recovered by police in a prior incident, according to a police report.
At about 10:17 a.m., officers spoke to the man, who showed them video footage of an unknown suspect loading a vehicle onto a trailer and leaving. Earlier, at about 6:25 a.m., police arrived to the intersection of Mayhill Road and Interstate 35E after a caller reported a vehicle fell off a trailer. Officers observed the vehicle had a shattered driver’s side window and impounded it.
The vehicle the man reported as stolen matched the description of the vehicle impounded earlier in the morning. The report does not specify if the man has retrieved the vehicle.
1400 block of Eden Lane — A member of a church called police to report it had been vandalized again after two prior incidents in August, according to a police report.
The member showed police the damage, including a shattered window on the rear side of the building, and officers located two rocks and glass on the floor inside, the report states. In August, the church was vandalized twice within a week, with one incident causing over $1,000 in estimated damage. An investigation is ongoing, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 435 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 33 people into the Denton County Jail.