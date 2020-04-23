Denton police arrested a 62-year-old woman around 12:06 p.m. Wednesday after she allegedly threw things at family members and grabbed a metal pole while yelling at them at a home in the 700 block of Mulkey Lane, according to a police report.
Family members told police this wasn’t the first time this family member behaved this way toward others in the home. The report says the house was being remodeled and is in disarray, and the aunt was upset that the kitchen was dirty.
During a verbal argument between the caller and his aunt, she allegedly swung a steak knife at the window to show how sharp it was and then stabbed his bedroom door multiple times. According to the report, a different family member was in that bedroom, and they opened the door but closed it right after.
Three of the four residents said they went to the grocery store, and the woman stayed behind. When they came back, she was sitting on a bench outside the home. The report says the other family members tried talking to her, but she threw a cup filled with rainwater and a figurine at the caller.
Denton police spokeswoman Amy Cunningham said officers observed a scrape that was bleeding on his left ankle where the figurine hit him.
The woman allegedly then grabbed a metal pole by the front door and raised it as if she was going to strike at them, but the caller and one of the family members managed to grab it from her.
While speaking with police, the woman told officers her family was ganging up on her and she threw the figurine because she was trying to get them to leave her alone. She was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
Other reports
500 block of South Interstate 35E — A caller told police that a man who was delivering pickup trucks to him Wednesday evening allegedly bumped into him with his vehicle twice, according to a police report.
The report says the hauler increased the delivery price, which the caller didn’t accept. This led to a verbal argument where the caller said he would contact the Department of Transportation to complain about illegal activity.
The hauler got into his vehicle to leave, and when the caller began to walk in front of the vehicle to get to the driver’s side, he allegedly bumped the caller with the truck two times before leaving.
Cunningham said Northlake police arrested the man after he failed to yield while going southbound on Interstate 35W. He was later booked into Denton County Jail on a charge of fleeing police, imminent danger of serious bodily injury.
9100 block of Teasley Lane — A woman found one of the windows of her vehicle shattered around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after initially hearing a noise behind her home, according to a police report.
She went outside and found a rear passenger window shattered with a 9mm shell casing on the ground next to the car. The report says she heard someone behind the home around 1:15 a.m. near a shed but didn’t think much of it.
Another resident at the house told her that they heard a loud pop outside from their bedroom around that same time, according to the report. The caller checked the shed and saw that items were rummaged through, but nothing was taken.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
1900 block of North Carroll Boulevard — The owner of a vape shop told police that security footage caught two masked people entering and taking $300 in cash from the register early Wednesday, according to a police report.
The report shows the culprits got into the building through a side door after punching the cylinder out of the lock. They briefly looked around the shop and took about $300 in cash from the cash register. Nothing else was taken or damaged.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 328 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 16 people into Denton County Jail.