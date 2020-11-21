A 41-year-old woman was arrested Friday afternoon after she allegedly yelled at and tried to pick fights with customers at a convenience store she was trespassed from earlier in the day, according to a police report.
The manager of the store, located in the 2800 block of West University Drive, called police at about 1 p.m. to report the woman, who had been trespassed earlier in the day, was trying to pick fights with customers and yelling at them in the bathroom. Police arrived and spoke to the woman, who allegedly told them she had never been trespassed when they asked why she had returned.
The report does not specify why the woman was initially trespassed from the store, but she was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass following the second incident.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly tried to punch a bar employee and yelled at officers and his friends after being escorted out, according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling the area at about 1:52 a.m. when they observed two bar employees escort someone outside. They spoke to the employees, who told police they witnessed the man get into an argument with someone inside and asked him to leave, after which he attempted to punch one of them.
Police observed the man’s eyes were watering and glassy, and that his speech was thick-tongued, the report states. He allegedly tried to pull away from officers, so he was placed into handcuffs, yelling and cursing at them, the report states. After police told him they were trying to help him go home with friends, he allegedly yelled and cursed at a friend as well. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
3500 block of Briercliff Drive — The driver of a suspected stolen motorcycle evaded police Friday afternoon at speeds up to 115 miles per hour, according to a police report.
Denton police were initially dispatched to assist Little Elm police with the investigation of a stolen motorcycle. Little Elm police had located the motorcycle in Lewisville, but the driver was able to evade them, the report states. Denton police located it parked on Briercliff Drive at about 1:31 p.m., and as they were coordinating with Little Elm police, the suspect drove off on the motorcycle, failing to comply with following officers attempting to get the suspect to stop.
Police discontinued the pursuit, as the suspect was driving at speeds up to 115 miles per hour with other vehicles on the roadway, the report states. According to the report, no information on the suspect is available.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 396 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 37 people into the Denton County Jail.