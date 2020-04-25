A woman reported that another woman attacked her with a knife while she was walking near Oak and Fry streets around 8 p.m. Friday, according to a police report.
The victim said she was walking around near Oak and Fry streets Friday evening when she was approached by a woman who had been following her. She told officers the other woman was her ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend.
The other woman allegedly swung a knife at the victim, striking her left forearm, the report says. Denton police photographed her injuries and are still investigating.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said the report didn’t clarify if the woman sought medical treatment. There was no mention of previous incidents between the two women.
Other reports
3300 block of East University Drive — A 20-year-old man was arrested late Friday afternoon on allegations of tampering with physical evidence after he allegedly destroyed a methamphetamine pipe while speaking with officers, according to a police report.
When officers contacted the man at QuikTrip, they noted he appeared nervous. He said he didn’t know who the pipe belonged to after officers noticed it on the floorboard of the vehicle on the driver’s side.
The report says he continuously used his feet to move the pipe around. Officers discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest after they ran his name with dispatch. Police asked him to exit the vehicle and while doing so, the man allegedly stepped on the pipe and broke it, according to the report.
He was arrested for knowingly or intentionally destroying physical evidence during an investigation. He was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. Beckwith said the residue in the pipe tested presumptive positive for meth.
700 block of Dallas Drive — Two parties had opposing stories of a road rage incident on Eagle Drive Friday that led to a physical fight around 5 p.m., according to a police report.
Two people said the other cut them off while the other two people said they honked at the first vehicle in an effort to get them to move after they allegedly stopped at a yield sign.
A caller said they saw four people fighting in a parking lot. When police spoke with both parties, they learned that the parties exchanged blows, bit, spit and scratched at each other. Officers took pictures of the injuries and are still investigating. No arrests were made Friday.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A 24-year-old man who was criminally trespassed from the Salvation Army Wednesday returned on Friday evening because he wanted food, according to a police report.
The report says staff reported to police on Wednesday that he exposed himself on the property and was then issued a criminal trespass notice. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass for returning
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 267 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into Denton County Jail.