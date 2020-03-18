Staff Writer
At least three vehicles in the 2800 and 3200 blocks of South Interstate 35E were burglarized Tuesday evening, according to police reports.
Three callers reported items stolen from their vehicles and windows smashed in. Some of the items reported stolen were credit cards, Apple device chargers and a laptop.
One caller told police she was eating inside a restaurant in the 2800 block of South I-35E between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. when someone smashed a rear passenger window of her vehicle, the report shows.
The total value of her belongings was estimated to be $1,400, according to the report. Among her missing items was an iPad, a Michael Kors purse, Apple device chargers and other miscellaneous items.
Another caller, also in the same block, told police that between 8:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., someone smashed the front passenger window of his vehicle. The only thing taken was a wallet containing a credit card and several gift cards.
A third caller in the 3200 block of South I-35E said someone took his briefcase, which contained a laptop and checkbooks, from his vehicle. The report shows the front passenger window of his vehicle was smashed.
Reports were taken, and investigations are ongoing.
Other reports
1100 block of South Woodrow Lane — A man took off with a laptop from a pawn shop late Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report shows an employee told police they took out a laptop for a customer to see and that while they were busy with other customers, the man stole the laptop. The laptop was valued at $1,025, Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said.
1700 block of Ryan Road — While a caller was at a dog park late Tuesday afternoon, someone took his wallet from his vehicle and spent almost $1,000 at Target, according to a police report.
The caller left his vehicle unlocked while at the dog park, the report shows. Around 5:30 p.m., he received a notification that his card had been used at Target and realized his wallet had been taken. The amount spent using two separate credit cards was reported as $962 total.
2700 block of West University Drive — A man who was previously criminally trespassed from Walmart was observed stealing two 40-ounce cans of Bud Light on Tuesday evening, according to a police report.
An employee witnessed the man taking the alcoholic beverages, and he was held at an office in the store, the report shows. The store manager wanted to press charges, so the man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and theft under $100 with two previous convictions.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 294 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the agencies it serves booked 32 people into Denton County Jail.