After leaving his house unattended for several days, a man returned to find evidence somebody else had been living there.
He told police Saturday evening the house in the 5600 block of East McKinney Street was staged for sale and nobody was supposed to be living in it. Additionally, he reported several items were missing and the home had been “ransacked.”
He reported finding a broken back window, as well as an ajar back door, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Officers arrived roughly 30 minutes later. According to police reports, he found a used drinking glass, a half eaten bag of chips and a lit candle in the house. He also reported a bed appeared to have been recently slept in.
Police reports accessible Sunday afternoon did not include a complete list of missing items. Among the few items reported missing was a pillowcase.
Reached by phone Sunday, police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said the working assumption is that somebody entered the home through a broken window and then used the back door to come and go as they pleased.
No arrests were made and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2900 block of West University Drive — An officer responding to a criminal trespass call reported seeing a driver hit a parked van before driving a short way and hitting something else.
Police reports state the man’s sedan had a missing side mirror and damaged headlight, as well as a flat tire from the short drive.
Another officer pulled the driver over at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
The 23-year-old driver allegedly told police he’d been drinking. While handcuffed, Jones said the man threatened two officers and challenged them each to a fight.
“He told one officer he was going to ‘put hands on him’ and that he’d ‘see him on the other side of the corner,’” Jones said.
Reading from police reports, Jones said the man seemed to repeatedly ask for his handcuffs to be removed so he could fight police. Once inside the city jail, he allegedly threatened a jailer.
For allegedly committing several crimes, officers charged him with driving while intoxicated, two counts of duty on striking an unattended vehicle, and obstruction or retaliation.
100 block of East Windsor Drive — A caller told police a reckless driver was “skidding around in the roadway” just before 3 a.m. Saturday.
A responding officer reported seeing a vehicle matching the caller’s description blow through a stop sign at the intersection of Olympia and East Windsor drives shortly after the call.
Jones said police reports claim the 31-year-old driver was going nearly double the posted speed limit. According to those same reports, the driver continued to speed for a short while after the officer turned on emergency lights and activated their siren.
After stopping, the driver rolled their window down and put their hands out the window. Upon exiting the vehicle, police reports indicate the driver was stumbling and smelled like alcohol. The 31-year-old declined to participate in standard field sobriety tests or submit to a blood draw, so officers obtained a warrant to conduct the blood draw at a local hospital.
Officers arrested the 31-year-old man on a charge of driving while intoxicated, as well as a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 332 calls and made 12 arrests.