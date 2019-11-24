Two white vehicles were damaged and burglarized while parked outside a buffet in the 2200 block of South Loop 288 on Saturday afternoon.
The first caller to contact police believed his passenger window was smashed sometime between 6:15 and 7 p.m. He told police that, while the vehicle was rummaged through, nothing was taken.
While officers were handling this call, a second victim approached and told officers their car had been broken into the same way, and several items were taken. Among the stolen items were a smartphone, wallet, purse, diaper bag and identifying information.
No estimates of damage to either vehicle were included in police reports. A report was taken for each incident. No arrests were made.
Other reports
800 block of Allen Street — Before 2 a.m. Saturday, a woman allegedly witnessed her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend burglarize their home.
"The suspect gained entry by 'smashing out' a window to the residence," said Allison Vetere, police spokeswoman.
Four backpacks with unlisted contents were stolen during the break-in, Vetere said. It was not clear from police reports which window was broken or what a potential motive might have been.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — After being trespassed from a local Walmart, a 29-year-old man allegedly returned Saturday.
"Officers made contact with the male, who was still on the property and stated he had just returned to purchase a drink," Vetere said.
He was subsequently arrested on a charge of criminal trespass. It was not clear from police reports why the man was initially trespassed from the facility or when that took place.
1800 block of South Loop 288 — Two women allegedly shoplifted 20 bottles of assorted liquors Saturday evening.
Police were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m., but the suspects had already left. In total, police believe the women stole $335.30 worth of alcohol.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 376 calls for service and made eight arrests.