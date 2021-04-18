Two individuals were transported to a local hospital Sunday morning following a shooting in the 1000 block of Maple Street, according to University of North Texas Police.
A brief of the incident was sent out to students via the UNT Police Crime Alert system. At approximately 1:43 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers responded to an aggravated assault in the block after witnesses reported an altercation between fraternity members and unknown subjects. The altercation took place in Parking Lot 41 behind the Kappa Sigma house and escalated to gunfire, the message reads.
Two people were transported to a nearby hospital following the incident and UNT Police are actively investigating the incident, according to the message. According to a statement from the university received Sunday afternoon, the two wounded individuals were UNT students.
“One student was treated and released from a local hospital, but the second student is still being treated for more serious injuries,” the statement reads. “His family is with him, and we have been in contact with them to offer our support.”
As the investigation continues, UNT police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 940-369-TIPS (8477).
Other reports
8500 block of Stallion Court — A 38-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly threatened to kill his wife with a gun, leading to several of his family members locking themselves in a room while officers negotiated with him, according to a police report.
One of the man’s family members called police to report he was in the house with a gun and threatening to kill his wife, the report states. Officers arrived and tried to contact him, eventually calling a negotiator to the scene. They were able to talk to him by phone while five of his family members were locked in a room upstairs.
The man eventually came out peacefully, allegedly telling officers he had been in an argument with his wife and was upset. He denied threatening her and having a firearm. Police also spoke to his wife, who told them they locked themselves upstairs following an argument. She also showed them threatening texts from him.
Officers searched the residence and found a total of three firearms, though the man told them he had no firearms in the house. He was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat of family or household and, because he was convicted of a felony earlier in the month, was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
3100 block of West University Drive — A 31-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly walked between cars at a fast-food drive-thru while intoxicated, asking drivers to buy him food, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the restaurant at about 9:36 p.m. after a caller reported a man appeared to be intoxicated and was taking his clothes off, walking in-between cars in the drive-thru lane and yelling at drivers. Officers spoke to him and he told them he was trying to get someone in a vehicle to buy him food because the lobby was closed, the report states.
No observations were noted in the report that the man took his clothes off, though officers observed his speech was slurred, his balance was unsteady and that he smelled of an alcoholic beverage. They also observed a nearby can with an alcoholic beverage inside and the man told them he had two to drink.
The man told officers he was staying at a nearby hotel and he was issued a trespass notice for the restaurant. He began to walk away and picked up the can, the report states, drinking it in front of officers and allegedly proceeding to return to the drive-thru lane. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 363 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.