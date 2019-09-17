One unfortunate man was arrested Monday night after crashing his truck into a concrete barrier in the 6400 block of Interstate 35E.
When interviewed by police, the 39-year-old said he lost control of his pickup. While talking with the man, an officer noticed "two green, leafy plants in the flatbed of the truck," said Khristen Jones, police spokeswoman.
The man was not charged with any form of impaired driving, and he was uninjured by the crash.
According to police reports, the man admitted to having several more plants in the truck. Officers later determined he had roughly 2 pounds of marijuana after removing all the plants from their soil and weighing them.
He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug, as well as an outstanding warrant for possession from Young County.
Resisting arrest while drunk
Witnesses told police Monday evening that a man was walking around yelling, kicking things and banging on windows in the 1500 block of East McKinney Street.
Jones said police found the 34-year-old man holding a bottle of alcohol, but it is not clear what kind of alcohol it was.
Officers reported the man was incoherent and determined that he was drunk. While trying to arrest him on a charge of public intoxication, Jones said the man initially refused to cooperate.
"He wouldn't allow his arms to be put into handcuffs," Jones said. "He kept trying to pull his arms away from them and flinging them around."
He was subsequently charged with resisting arrest. During a search, police said they found less than 1 gram of methamphetamine in the man's possession. He was then charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Other reports
1700 Sam Bass Boulevard — While discussing overdue rent, an apartment manager at Westwind Apartments was allegedly assaulted by a resident Monday afternoon.
The 29-year-old manager said he was headbutted, shoved and spat on. Officers did not find the suspect. No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.
100 block of Industrial Street — A manager at Rooster's Roadhouse told police that an employee had tried to deposit a fake paycheck.
The manager was contacted by the bank when the check, which was filled out for more than $1,800, was brought in. No arrests have been made.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday:
- Denton police handled 178 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- Denton County Sheriff's Office 1,058 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.