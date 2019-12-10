Denton police arrested two people on drug charges and found nearly 15 grams of methamphetamine inside a room at the Knights Inn motel Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
Acting on a tip that came through Denton County Crime Stoppers, officers knocked on a door at the motel in the 600 block of South Interstate 35 and saw drug paraphernalia in the room when somebody opened the door, the report shows.
Police said officers searched the room and found two bags with what turned out to be meth inside of them. One bag had about 12.2 grams of meth; the other contained 2.6 grams, the reports shows. Officers also confiscated 24 grams of marijuana.
Police said the original tip was that people were selling drugs from the motel room, the report shows.
A 57-year-old woman was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and a 49-year-old man was charged with possession of a controlled substance, police said. Both had been staying at the motel, police said.
Sleigh in downtown Denton vandalized
Denton County Judge Andy Eads said Tuesday morning that the Santa’s sleigh parked on the lawn of the Courthouse of the Square for the holidays was vandalized Friday night.
He said a light panel on the sleigh was damaged. The sleigh had to fly to the shop to be fixed. Eads said Tuesday afternoon the sleigh was returned to the Square.
Other reports
500 block of North Bell Avenue — A 32-year-old man found passed out in a bathroom at the Denton Senior Center on Monday evening was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after he allegedly would not stop shouting obscenities at center staff and Denton firefighters, according to a police report. Police said firefighters evaluated him and then the man starting yelling at people.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — Police said a 38-year-old man was kicking at vehicles and jumping onto them Monday night at the intersection of Loop 288 and Spencer Road, according to a police report. Officers learned the man was wanted on multiple warrants and arrested him, the report shows.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 928 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 365 calls and made six arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 28 medical calls and six vehicle crashes.