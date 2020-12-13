Two men, aged 61 and 57, were arrested Saturday night following a stabbing near the Denton Civic Center that sent a man to the hospital with stab wounds to his head, cheek and back, according to a police report.
A witness called police following the incident, which happened at around 9:36 p.m., and told them two suspects were still there with knives and threatening people. Police arrived and observed the two men holding large objects, the report states, which one man allegedly dropped into nearby bushes and the other put in a trash can. Officers detained them and found the victim on the south side of the Civic Center, who was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including stab wounds to his head, cheek and back.
Police reviewed video footage from the center showing the two men approach the victim with knives and swinging them at him, the report states. The 57-year-old man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The 61-year-old was arrested on the same charge, in addition to a charge of failure to identify fugitive from justice, as he allegedly gave officers a fake name, and had an outstanding warrant for violation of parole.
Other Reports
1100 block of Hopkins Drive — A woman’s mother called police at about 5:41 p.m. Saturday to report she had kicked and broken a window after being evicted from her residence, according to a police report.
Police arrived and spoke with the woman, who said her daughter was arguing with her as she removed some of her property from the residence, which she had been evicted from. As her daughter was leaving, she said, her daughter kicked a window near the door, and police observed shattered glass on the ground.
The daughter’s mother estimated the damage at about $400, the report states. The daughter later called police to speak with an officer, telling them she made a mistake breaking the window and agreed to stay away from the residence unless her mother asked her to be there. Police reported the incident as criminal mischief between $100 and $750, and an investigation is ongoing.
100 block of Avenue A — A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly returned to a bar less than an hour after being trespassed from it, according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling the area at about 1:11 a.m. when a bar employee got their attention and pointed out two men walking away, telling them he wanted them trespassed. The report did not specify why they were trespassed, but officers had them sign forms and told them they could not go back.
At 1:57 a.m., the officers saw the same two men walk back inside. An employee confronted them, getting into an altercation with them before police arrested one of them, the report states. That man was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass, though the other man was not arrested following the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 294 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 26 people into the Denton County Jail.