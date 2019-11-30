Two boys, ages 16 and 17, were caught in the act of burglarizing cars near Windswept Court and Windstream Street early Friday, police said.
Police were dispatched to the area in reference to a suspicious activity call at around 3 a.m. Friday. The caller said they saw two men checking car door handles in every single driveway and described to police where they were last seen.
When officers arrived, they sneaked up on the two and surprised them, Denton police spokeswoman Allison Vetere said. Police said the two attempted to flee but were quickly detained and placed in double-locked handcuffs.
One said, “You know what we were doing” when police asked, then didn’t want to speak further with officers.
The reports show several items that didn’t belong to them were found in the vicinity. Officers discovered at least eight vehicles were burglarized, and five victims wanted to press charges. One of the boys admitted to entering into at least four vehicles.
Vetere said police believe more reports would come Saturday of vehicles that were burglarized. One boy was arrested and the other was taken to Denton County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of burglary of a vehicle.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A woman who had a protective order against a man was found arguing with him, and then being called by him from jail after he was arrested for violating the protective order, police said.
When police made contact with the two, they both denied arguing. Police identified them and discovered the man was violating a protective order against him by speaking with the woman. He was arrested and taken to jail where he later called the woman asking her to bail him out.
North Locust Street and East 3rd Street — A witness told police he saw a man choking a woman in a vehicle, and saw the woman trying to jump out of the vehicle, police said.
Police spoke with woman, but she declined to cooperate and officers were unable to locate the man. An investigation is ongoing.
2700 block of West University Drive — A 42-year-old woman who had been previously trespassed from Walmart and arrested on a theft charge was arrested again Friday evening, police said.
Police reviewed camera footage when they arrived and determined there was sufficient probable cause to take the woman into custody. She was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and theft of property less than $2,500 with two previous convictions.
Roundup
From midnight Thursday to midnight Friday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 318 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.