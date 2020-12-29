Denton police arrested a 33-year-old man at approximately 4:20 a.m. Monday after he allegedly struck another driver’s vehicle and fled the scene.
The driver whose car he struck called police and followed the 33-year-old as he drove around Denton.
Allison Beckwith, a Denton Police Department spokesperson, said the driver was travellng at 60 mph in a 45 mph zone before officers pulled him over near the intersection of East University Drive and Old North Road.
According to police reports, the driver told police he had left a party two hours ago but had gotten lost and had been driving around since then, and he thought it was closer to midnight instead of 4 a.m.
“He also thought he was near Dallas,” Beckwith said.
Additionally, he thought he’d hit a curb instead of another vehicle. He told police he’d smoked marijuana and taken some Xanax that wasn’t prescribed to him but he hadn’t been drinking.
Officers placed him under arrest and searched him, at which point they found a bag containing roughly 1.5 grams of what later tested positive for methamphetamine. A search of his car also found roughly 5.5 grams of what officers believed to be marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Police reports did not list how much damage was caused to the vehicle he allegedly struck. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man had been charged with at least his second driving while intoxicated charge, as well as possession of a controlled substance.
He had not been charged for possession of the marijuana at that point.
Other report
2200 block of South Interstate 35 East — Officers noted a dark sedan drive past them at approximately 91 mph in a 65 mph zone shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday.
Officers followed the northbound vehicle and pulled it over, at which point they “saw a cloud a smoke leave the vehicle on initial contact, and it smelled like marijuana,” Beckwith said.
Police reports stated the man had red, bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath.
He told officers he was leaving a family party and had been drinking before he drove, according to police reports.
The 30-year-old man was placed under arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated, which police records showed to be at least the third such charge he’d had.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 340 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.