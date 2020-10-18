A Chevy Silverado worth approximately $8,000 was recovered after a man called police Saturday morning to report it was stolen around midnight, according to a police report.
The man told police he parked the truck in the 1200 block of West Hickory St. around midnight and that it was stolen when he returned an hour later, the report states. It was not repossessed and wasn’t parked in a towing zone. Police spoke to the man’s uncle, the truck’s registered owner, who told them the man had purchased it from him and was making payments to him.
Later, the man’s uncle called police back to report the truck was recovered in a parking garage in the 1200 block of West Oak St., as the man had forgotten where he parked it, the report states. The report did not specify when it was found.
911 system experiences issues
Denton county's 911 system experienced several issues Saturday night and Sunday morning. Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the county began having problems at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday and that the city's 911 calls were rerouted to the county sheriff’s office. Service was restored at approximately 10:50 p.m. However, the system began to have more issues at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, though service remained.
At 4:40 a.m., Cunningham said, service was interrupted again, and calls were again rerouted to the sheriff’s office until service was restored about an hour later. She did not have information on what caused the issues, and the system has not experienced problems since.
Other Reports
1100 block of West University Drive — A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly broke into a room of a motel he had been previously trespassed from and repeatedly resisted arrest, according to a police report.
A motel employee called police at approximately 7:17 p.m. to report the man had broken into a room and was refusing to leave, and that he had previously been criminally trespassed from the property. Officers arrived and found him standing outside the room. The report states that he told police he was the only one in the room and that he wasn’t able to rent it, but it was unlocked for people to come and go.
Police verified the existing criminal trespass and when they tried to arrest the man, he allegedly tensed up, pulling away from them repeatedly and stating “I don’t comply with that,” and “I’m not going to jail,” the report states. Police were able to place him in handcuffs and he was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest, search or transport.
500 block of West Sycamore Street — A woman called police Saturday afternoon to report someone had knocked over multiple planters near her doorway, according to a police report.
Security footage showed an unknown person knock over the planters at approximately 3:30 p.m., spilling dirt and plants, which she then had to clean up, the report states. Police reported the incident as criminal mischief under $100 — substantial inconvenience.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 391 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.