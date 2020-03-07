Denton police arrested three people Friday in connection to multiple calls about people shooting their vehicles with pellet guns, according to a police report.
Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said officers have received at least 30 reports of suspects shooting and damaging vehicles with pellet guns from December 2019 to January 2020.
Through investigations, police were able to determine three suspects through footage and identify them, the report says. One is an 18-year-old man and two are juvenile boys.
Jones said several Denton residents also reported these incidents on Denton citizen pages on Facebook.
The report shows one suspect turned himself in, the other was arrested at his home and Jones said another was possibly already at the Denton Juvenile Detention Center.
Other reports
1900 block of North Ruddell Street — Police located and arrested a man late Friday who was involved in a hit and run car crash near Texas Woman’s University, according to a police report.
A caller reported another vehicle hit their own around North Bell Avenue and East University Drive before driving off. The report shows an officer on patrol on North Ruddell Street saw a vehicle matching the description and stopped them.
The officer determined the suspect was intoxicated after standard field sobriety tests. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and accident involving damage to a vehicle, greater than or equal to $200.
1400 block of Margie Street — A 50-year-old man was arrested on assault charges Friday afternoon after his ex-girlfriend told police he attempted to choke her, according to a police report.
Police observed marks on the 52-year-old woman’s body and heard a partial recording she took during the incident, the report shows. He was arrested and charged with assault family violence, impeding breath or circulation.
100 block of North Locust Street — A man reported his electric scooter was stolen Friday evening while he was inside a building, according to a police report.
The report shows the scooter is estimated to be $1,000. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 473 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.