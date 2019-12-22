A trio of Denton motorists appeared to have taken their holiday cheer a little too far overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. All three were arrested in separate incidents for driving under the influence, part of a continued campaign by Denton Police to increase enforcement. The department recently posted on social media that it has filed 681 DWI cases so far this year, compared to 405 in 2018.
About 11 p.m. Saturday, an officer observed a motorist driving without headlights in the 700 block of Sunset Dr. The officer made a traffic stop and noted that the man driving the vehicle smelled of alcohol. According to the police report, the 34-year-old Denton man failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence.
At about 1:50 a.m. Sunday, a caller dialed 911 to report that a car had crashed into a guardrail in the 100 block of Duchess Drive. Officers located the vehicle and the driver inside appeared to be intoxicated, according to the police report. The 22-year-old Denton woman failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence.
Corinth police alerted Denton police they were working a hit-and-run case about 3 a.m. Sunday. They provided a description of the vehicle and a partial license plate. Shortly after the call, a Denton officer located a vehicle matching that description at Interstate 35E and Dallas Drive. During the traffic stop, the officer observed an open container of alcohol, according to the police report. The 35-year-old Denton man failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence.
Other reports
2700 block of W. University Dr. — A loss prevention officer for Walmart called police about 2:45 p.m. Saturday after observing a man and a woman ringing up a variety of merchandise incorrectly. According to the police report, the pair would scan the code for a lesser priced item and put a higher priced item or multiple items of that type in the bag, including children’s clothing, DVDs and candy. Police apprehended a 48-year-old woman from Munday, Texas, but the man fled the scene and has not been located.
Round-up
Denton police handled 307 calls for service Saturday and made eight arrests.