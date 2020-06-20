About $13,000 in jewelry was reported stolen Friday evening from a home in the 1500 block of Valley Creek Road, according to a police report.
A caller told police she left home around 3:30 p.m. Friday and returned around 7:30 p.m. The report says she noticed items thrown around the home when she returned and she believes the thief entered and exited through a large dog door.
A $300 pistol was stolen as well as a $10,000 diamond ring, a $2,000 diamond ring, a $500 pair of diamond earrings, a $100 gold ring and a $400 men’s watch, according to the report.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1200 block of Dallas Drive — Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said officers arrested a 35-year-old man on allegations of criminal trespass after receiving multiple calls about him late Friday.
A caller said someone busted into their home through their bedroom window around 11:10 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they located a man matching the description of a person with a knife reported 10 minutes earlier in the 800 block of South Interstate 35.
The report says the man admitted that the home wasn’t his apartment and said he broke in to get away from people that were trying to kill him. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
1300 block of Teasley Lane — A pawn shop employee told police that a thief took off with a $1,000 gold chain Friday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report says the employee was showing the robber the chain. They then sprinted out the door. Surveillance footage showed the robber, believed to be male, wearing a personal protective face mask, according to the report.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
900 block of Providence Street — A man reported that his former father-in-law attempted to hit him with both a shovel and his vehicle Friday evening, according to a police report.
The caller told police he went to the residence to pick up his son. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 339 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 33 people into the Denton County Jail.