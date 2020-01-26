Two teenage suspects were arrested after an alleged robbery and widespread police pursuit Saturday night.
The pair met two women in the 2300 block of South Loop 288 under the premise they would buy a computer from one of the women, according to police reports.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., the women called police to report the teenagers had stolen the computer, as well as one of their cell phones, before driving away in a white Kia Optima. The women were able to provide the license plate number of the vehicle, as well as suspect descriptions.
Roughly 15 minutes later, an officer on patrol saw a vehicle matching the description provided across town near the intersection of Interstate 35 and North Loop 288.
Despite the officer having activated their emergency lights, the suspect vehicle allegedly continued to drive southbound on the access road until pulling over near West Oak Street.
The 18-year-old passenger stayed in the car, but the 17-year-old driver allegedly ran off on foot.
Khristen Jones, a Denton police spokeswoman, said officers from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office helped Denton police create a large perimeter in the area, Northlake Police Department K-9 officers responded to help search the area.
Jones said a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter arrived to provide air support. While surveying an area southwest of the parked vehicle, a scan from the DPS helicopter picked up a heat signature of what appeared to be the 17-year-old hiding underneath a tarp near 84 Lumber.
Officers found and arrested the teenager on charges of robbery, evading arrest and fleeing from a police officer. He was booked into the city jail at 10:11 p.m.
The 18-year-old who remained by the getaway car was arrested on charges of robbery and outstanding warrants, Jones said. He was booked into the city jail just after 9 p.m.
Other reports
3900 block of State School Road — Witnesses reported a reckless driver was travelling well below the speed limit, swerving between lanes and nearly hitting other vehicles Saturday afternoon.
Police found the suspect vehicle parked outside a building, and nearby employees were able to point them toward the 59-year-old suspect.
Jones said officer noted the man had thick, slowed speech. Following standard field sobriety tests, police determined the man was drunk and arrested him on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
According to county records, the man had been convicted three times in the county for driving while intoxicated before his arrest Saturday. The convictions date back to 2003.
2600 block of West University — A loss prevention officer at WinCo Foods reported seeing a woman steal several cans of baby formula Saturday night.
The employee told officers he saw the woman put the cans in her purse before walking out the door without paying. Jones said police reports did not list the total price of the cans.
When officers arrived, they arrested the woman on a charge of theft, as well as outstanding warrants. Jones said the woman had previously been convicted of similar crimes, so the charges against her were enhanced.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department received 360 calls and made 10 arrests.