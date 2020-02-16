Officers on patrol near Quakertown Park Saturday afternoon reported seeing a Chevy Tahoe blow through a stop sign. Despite their attempts to pull the vehicle over, the driver allegedly continued for several blocks.
According to police reports, the 18-year-old driver abruptly stopped in the 400 block of Withers Street, opened the car door and sprinted across the street toward Quakertown Park.
“He was carrying a white sweater that appeared to have something bundled in it,” police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said.
An officer stayed with the still-running Tahoe while at least one other officer followed the teenager on foot. Police reports noted no other passengers were in the vehicle, but the officer reported finding what they believed to be marijuana seeds and stems, as well as a BB rifle and canister of ammunition for the toy.
“As he was running through the park, officers pursued ... him and kept him in sight,” Beckwith said.
Other officers arrived and police were able to detain the suspect in the road in the 500 block of North Bell Avenue. At that point, officers noted the man no longer had the white sweater they’d originally seen him with.
While searching the path he’d run in the park, officers reported witnesses approached claiming they’d seen the 18-year-old throw the white sweater in a trash can. After being led to the spot, officers reported finding a .40-caliber handgun wrapped inside a white sweater on the top of other trash in the receptacle.
According to police reports, witnesses also led officers to another spot where the 18-year-old had allegedly dropped something else. At the spot, officers found what they believed to be marijuana in a torn plastic baggie, as well as a digital scale.
Back at the driver’s vehicle, an officer reported finding more marijuana and digital scales. Beckwith said the 18-year-old admitted to having the gun and weed, as well as trying to evade arrest while being questioned by officers.
She said officers called the handgun into dispatchers and discovered it had been reported stolen; information about when and where it had been stolen from was not immediately accessible Sunday afternoon.
The 18-year-old was arrested on charges of evading arrest, tampering with evidence, unlawful carrying of a firearm and theft. As of Sunday afternoon, the man had not been charged with drug possession, but Beckwith said that charge might be pending.
Officers first began following the 18-year-old at approximately 3:17 p.m. Saturday, and he was booked into the Denton City Jail shortly after 8 p.m.
Other reports
400 block of South Carroll Boulevard — Officers reported smelling marijuana from a passing black sedan in the 300 block of Perry Street at approximately 11:55 p.m. Saturday.
Police pulled the vehicle, and it’s three occupants, over in the 400 block of South Carroll Boulevard. Officers reported smelling burnt and fresh marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Additionally, police reports claimed the 26-year-old in the backseat was actively smoking a joint and had marijuana residue on his shirt when officers approached.
When officers managed to wake up the passenger sleeping in the front seat, the 60-year-old opened the door, which caused a glass pipe allegedly containing burnt cocaine residue to fall to the ground.
Police reported finding several white rocks in plastic baggies throughout the vehicle. Each sample field tested positive for cocaine, Beckwith said. Officers arrested each passenger, as well as the 53-year-old driver, on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Once inside the city jail, the 26-year-old previously seated in the backseat told officers he had another baggie in his underwear near his groin. Officers had him retrieve the bag, which they believed also contained cocaine.
As of Sunday afternoon, each man was held in the city jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
300 block of Joshua Lane — A witness told dispatchers just before 2 a.m. Saturday a black Jeep struck a guardrail near the intersection of U.S. Highway 380 and Riverside Drive.
Additionally, the witness reported seeing the driver swerve between lanes and drive the wrong direction on 380. They followed the vehicle until it parked on Joshua Lane. Police arrived shortly after the suspect parked, Beckwith said.
Officers noted front-end damage consistent with the witness’ description of the guard rail collision.
The 28-year-old driver told police he’d bought the vehicle with that damage, and it had been another driver who hit the guard rail. According to police reports, he also told officers he’d had two shots of whiskey before leaving his job at a bar in Frisco.
Following standard field sobriety tests, officers arrested the man on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
During a search of his vehicle, officers also reported findings THC cartridges attached to a vaporizer. Including the packaging, Beckwith said the cartridges weighed 8 grams. Officers added drug possession to the man’s charges.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 373 calls and made 18 arrests.