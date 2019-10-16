A student told authorities Tuesday morning that a man was masturbating in his vehicle as he drove up next to the student and asked to have sex with her, according to a police report.
The incident, which occurred at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Crescent Street, was reported by the student to a teacher, who police said informed the Denton High School resource officer.
The teen was asked by the man if the she wanted to “try him,” according to the report. Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said investigators had identified a suspect and would be interviewing him. The case was filed as a suspicious person case as of Wednesday.
Police investigating claims made in vigilante YouTube videos
Denton police on Tuesday were called to check on a man whose daughter said he was the subject of a YouTube video accusing him of being a predator, according to a police report.
Denton police also are investigating the claims made in this and similar videos, Jones said. In the videos, people are accused on camera of having tried to entice underage people for sex.
On Monday night, a man told Denton police three men approached him at a Walmart and accused him of “trying to have sexual relations with a teenage boy," according to a police report.
The man in the Tuesday welfare check was worried after his face and name began circulating after a video was posted, the report shows.
Jones, the Denton police spokeswoman, said so far investigators have not found any crimes since they’ve begun combing through the videos. She said the Denton Police Department has brought the videos to the attention of the Denton County District Attorney’s Office.
She also said police do not encourage anybody to take it upon themselves to try and expose alleged predators. Jones said if one believes a crime against a child (or anybody) is being committed, call the police.
Other reports
5300 block of East McKinney Street — Someone stole the front, left wheel and tire off a vehicle, according to a police report filed Tuesday.
1600 block of Cooper Creek Road — Officers found a truck Wednesday morning that had crashed through a fence at a supply company, according to a police report. Officers responded to the business on a report that a burglary was in progress. They found the truck but did not find a suspect, police said.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 975 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 162 calls and made seven arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 33 medical calls and four vehicle crashes.