Denton police say two people forced their way into an apartment in the 2500 block of West Hickory Street on Monday morning and stole a rifle and some cash, according to a police report.
A victim told police at least one of the suspects displayed a pistol as they moved throughout the residence. It occurred at about 7:20 a.m. Monday, the report shows.
Police had not made any arrests in the case as of noon Tuesday, but investigators were assigned to the robbery case, police said.
Other reports
100 block of South Woodrow Lane — Police said an employee found the inside of the business burglarized Tuesday morning, with multiple TV and computer monitors and more than $1,000 in cash missing from the building, according to a police report.
600 block of East Hickory Street — Denton police arrested a man Monday and charged him with public intoxication when officers said they saw him stumbling and unable to walk, according to a police report.
1700 block of Teasley Lane — A woman said Monday a man started punching her Monday when she began packing a bag during an argument with the man, according to a police report. Officers did not make an arrest; police said the man was not at the scene when officers arrived.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- Denton police handled 310 calls and made three arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 27 medical calls and three vehicle crashes.