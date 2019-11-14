Denton police say Lars Andersen, 29, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a residence in Denton on a warrant in connection to the Tuesday robbery of the Wells Fargo bank in the 1000 block of South Interstate 35E.
In the original incident report, police said Andersen demanded cash by sliding a note to a bank teller. Police said Andersen got away with about $500 in cash. Police said the robbery happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Declining to say how Andersen was identified as the suspect, police said investigators determined he was the bank robber and got a warrant for his arrest.
A Denton police spokeswoman said officers with a fugitive task force arrested Andersen at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence located in the 700 block of Collins Street in Denton.
Other reports
300 block of Dallas Drive — Police charged a man with possession of controlled substance after they said they found cocaine and a methamphetamine pipe in the man’s pocket Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police said officers were called to the area because the man was reported as a suspicious person. Officers noted in the report the man kept digging in a pocket, so officers asked him what was in his pocket. Police said the man told them he had “glass” in his pocket. Officers searched him and found the pipe, which had cocaine in it, police said.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A homeless woman was taken to jail Wednesday morning after a 911 caller said the woman was previously trespassed from the property and was there again with her personal belongings, according to a police report.
3200 block of Tamarack Lane — Police said officers arrested a man on a charge of driving while intoxicated when police and firefighters found his vehicle crashed into a brick mailbox and him asleep in the driver’s seat, according to a police report.
Police said a blood test showed the man was intoxicated by alcohol. Police said they found about 10 grams of marijuana and some prescription pills in the vehicle, the report shows.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 954 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 338 calls and made seven arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 40 medical calls and four vehicle crashes.