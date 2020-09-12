A man suffered a bite wound Friday afternoon after another man allegedly asked him for money and fought him when he gave him change out of his pocket, according to a police report.
A witness called police to report the suspect was yelling and trying to cause fights in the 200 block of West Hickory Street. After arriving, police spoke with the victim, who said the suspect asked him for money, became upset when he gave him change out of his pocket and proceeded to fight him. Police observed a bite mark on the man’s back, the report states.
Police searched the area and were unable to find the suspect, whom the man provided a description of and said he wanted to press charges against, the report states. Police reported the incident as assault causing bodily injury and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
3500 block of Lipizzan Drive — A man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly fought his ex-wife’s husband, according to a police report.
The man’s ex-wife called police to report he was fighting her husband in the front yard and that she believed he was intoxicated, the report states. After arriving, police reported observing the man with his shirt off and smelling alcohol from him. They also observed that he was sweaty and his eyes were bloodshot and watery.
The report did not specify how the man came to be at the residence or what caused the fight. Police arrested him on a charge of public intoxication.
500 block of East Windsor Drive — A man called police early Friday morning after his girlfriend allegedly used his guitar to smash his vehicle, according to a police report.
The man told police his girlfriend was intoxicated and used the guitar to hit his vehicle, dealing about $300 worth of damage to the guitar and about $200 to the vehicle itself. Police determined no assault took place and the two agreed to separate for the night, the report states.
6500 block of West Shady Shores Road — A woman called police Friday morning after a $2,000 dollar bed set was stolen from her garage, according to a police report.
The woman told police the set, which included a bed and mattress, was stolen when she accidentally left her garage door open overnight after assembling it. The woman did not have any evidence such as security camera footage at the time of calling police, and the report states an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 383 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.