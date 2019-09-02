Denton police responded to a handful of family violence calls throughout the day Sunday, one of which lead to an arrest.
After receiving a call for a disturbance in the 1600 block of West Oak Street at 2 a.m. Sunday, Denton police arrested a 23-year-old woman. She was booked on a charge of assault causing bodily injury, family violence, after police heard from a 23-year-old male victim, according to a police report.
A little after 3 a.m., officers were headed to the 1700 block of Bolivar Street, where they found a 39-year-old woman with minor injuries. The suspect, however, fled on foot before officers arrived, according to the report.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Brighton Drive. A 23-year-old woman reported that her ex-husband pushed her.
Another domestic violence victim came to the police department lobby on East Hickory Street to report family violence. According to the police report, the trouble began about 7 p.m. Friday and continued until 2 a.m. Sunday.
A little after 11 p.m., officers responded to a call from a 66-year-old man in the 9700 block of Amber Court. He complained, too, of a family violence incident that began about 6:30 p.m. and ended just before he called, according to the report.
Investigations are pending in all the cases.
Other reports
300 block of Coronado Court — A 30-year-old Denton man called police after he discovered that his car had been stolen. According to the police report, the vehicle was taken sometime between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday.
2700 block of West University Drive — Denton police arrested a 33-year-old Sanger woman Sunday on outstanding warrants — for charges of drug possession and driving with an invalid license — after receiving a call from a Walmart employee. The employee called just after 3 p.m. to complain that a woman in a black tank top and black shorts had stolen store merchandise, according to the police report.
1200 block of East University Drive — A 24-year-old Shady Shores man called Denton police to report that his car had been burglarized.
He complained that while it was parked at a Chevron station about 8:30 p.m., someone ducked into his car and took his cellphone and some cash, according to the police report.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, Denton police made 164 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.