A caller told police that while he was at the Emily Fowler Library, another library guest came up and hit him in the face before leaving the library, according to police.
The victim called police right after 4 p.m. Sunday to report the incident and said he was hurt on the right side of his face and was experiencing a loss of hearing in the right ear, said Allison Vetere, a police spokeswoman.
Responding officers reviewed security footage and saw the suspect approach the victim from behind and punch him before gathering his belongings and leaving, Vetere said. Police are working to identify and arrest the suspect, she said.
Other reports
6400 block of Interstate 35 — A man was arrested after he allegedly brandished a weapon during an act of road rage just after 9 a.m. Sunday, according to police reports.
A caller reported that as he was driving northbound on Interstate 35, another car was rapidly approaching behind him, so the driver brake-checked the trailing car. The car moved alongside the caller's vehicle, and both exchanged profane hand signs, Vetere said. The driver of the trailing vehicle then brandished a handgun.
An officer arrested the man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon and an existing warrant from White Settlement for expired registration.
2700 block of W. University Dr. — A woman was arrested after scanning and paying for only some of the items she walked out of Walmart with, according to police. She "skip-scanned," meaning she would scan one item and bag two, Vetere said. While the alleged stolen items totaled $32.67, the woman had previous theft charges, so the charge was upgraded to theft of property up to $2,500, a felony charge.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 2,677 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department handled 560 service and officer-initiated calls and made 46 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 80 medical calls and 11 vehicle crashes.