A store owner followed an alleged beer thief into the bed of a truck Saturday night as it began to drive out of the parking lot with both of them inside, according to a police report.
Police were notified that a stopped vehicle in the roadway in the 3700 block of East McKinney Street had a smashed back window with blood on it. Upon arriving, they spoke with the store owner, who said a man entered his store in the 100 block of South Loop 288, grabbed a case of beer and left. He chased the man and saw him jump into the bed of a pickup truck. He then jumped into the truck with the man when its driver began to drive out of the parking lot. He told police the man jumped out of the truck but that he remained and, because he feared for his life, smashed out the back window and entered the interior, striking the driver until he stopped it.
Police also spoke with the driver, who said he didn’t know the man who took the beer and that he was trying to get the store owner out of his truck bed when the glass was broken and he was hit by the owner. The store owner had several injuries, police reported, including cuts on his arms, and was treated by medics on-scene. The driver also suffered a bloody ear but neither was transported to the hospital.
The report stated the beer was recovered but that most of the cans were ruptured. The man who took the beer remains unidentified and police opted to investigate further and not to take action at the scene. Police reported the incident as theft under $100, assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
Other Reports
600 block of North Locust Street — Greenhouse Restaurant was broken into early Saturday morning, according to a police report.
Police responded to an alarm call at the restaurant and reported seeing broken glass on the north and west side doors of the building. The report states they searched the building, did not find anyone and were able to contact the owner. An investigation is ongoing.
1400 block of Manten Boulevard — Multiple callers reported a fight Saturday morning between multiple people, according to a police report.
Police arrived and spoke to a man who said he was hit in the head by a different man with a wrench, which a woman he was with took from him during the altercation and showed to police. The man and woman said they were walking back to their residence when the man with the wrench approached him, started arguing with him and put him into a headlock, dragging him across the street and at one point hitting him in the head with the wrench. Police reported the man had a laceration on his head.
Police contacted the man who allegedly used the wrench, who said the pair suddenly attacked him. The report states the man also had lacerations and that witnesses said the man was attacked by the pair without provoking them. The incident was reported as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an investigation is ongoing, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 380 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.