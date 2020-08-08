A vehicle was reported stolen Friday morning and found at a nearby gas station hours later, according to a police report.
A woman told police her relative, who had borrowed her vehicle, parked it at his home in the 700 block of Frame Street on Thursday night with the keys inside. At about 4:30 a.m. Friday, he went outside and found the vehicle missing. Police did not believe it was towed or repossessed.
Friday afternoon, the woman called police to report her vehicle was found and recovered at a nearby gas station, the report states.
Other reports
600 block of Dallas Drive — A woman called police Friday afternoon to report her racing road bike was missing, according to a police report. The woman told police she realized her Fuji Supreme carbon road bike worth $10,000 was missing at about 2 p.m.
1100 block of West University Drive — A motel employee called police Friday afternoon to report two people had broken into an unoccupied room, according to a police report.
Staff used a key to get into the room and the two, a male and female, ran out. There were no signs of forced entry and nothing was taken from the room, the report states.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A man called police Friday afternoon to report his vehicle was scratched over a parking dispute, according to a police report.
The man told police that after looking for a parking space and finding one, another driver told him he needed to park there. The man left his daughter in his vehicle and went into the store to purchase items. When he returned, his daughter told him the driver got out of their vehicle and used a key to scratch his while she was inside. The man provided police with photographs, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 362 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.