After leaving her car running and unaccompanied outside a fast food restaurant in the 2700 block of West University Drive, a woman discovered the vehicle was stolen.
The 39-year-old called police late Saturday morning to report the theft. Officers logged the vehicle as stolen and offered the woman a ride home.
“While transporting the victim home, the victim recognized her vehicle in the area,” police spokeswoman Allison Vetere said via email Sunday.
Police were able to confirm it was the woman’s vehicle but did not find a suspect. She told officers her purse was missing. Beyond forms of ID, it is not clear from police reports what else was inside the purse.
The keys were inside the vehicle. No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2600 block of Weslayan Drive — Two people returned home Saturday night to find valuables missing and several items damaged, police said.
It seems that at least one unknown suspect climbed through an unlocked window, damaging a window screen in the process, Vetere said. Upon noticing the damage, the man and woman called police.
Once officers had finished searching the home for suspects, the pair noticed the missing items.
The 27-year-olds reported electronics, jewelry and bags missing, and told police furniture and a television were damaged. It is unclear the total cost of stolen and damaged items.
Nobody was home at the time the alleged burglary occurred, and no arrests were made.
100 block of Avenue A — Just before 1:45 a.m. Saturday, police began speaking with a 24-year-old man having an argument with a woman near a bar.
The man allegedly showed officers a driver’s license belonging to a friend, claiming it was his. Police determined the ID didn’t belong to him, and that the man had two outstanding warrants for driving with an invalid license and speeding.
He was subsequently arrested on those charges, as well as a charge of failure to identify with intent to give false information.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 195 service and office-initiated calls and made 24 arrests.