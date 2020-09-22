Two motorcycles were stolen and one vehicle was burglarized on the same block overnight Sunday into Monday morning, according to police reports.
Officers began receiving reports from the 3400 block of Joyce Lane Monday morning.
One caller told police someone had stolen his Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, which he valued at $10,000. Allison Beckwith, a police spokesperson, said the caller had the keys in his possession and hadn’t given anybody permission to take the vehicle.
The caller did note some debris and signs of damage in the parking lot where he left the motorcycle the previous night.
“He noticed the ignition pieces had been torn off the motorcycle,” Beckwith said.
Another caller in the same block told police a similar story: They’d parked a white Yamaha motorcycle the night before and it was missing come morning.
A third caller told officers they’d parked their vehicle the previous night. Somebody entered the vehicle overnight and stole a subwoofer.
Beckwith declined to link the three thefts, but she said investigators are looking into the possibility they were carried out by the same suspect or suspects.
Another batch of thefts
Across town, two more locals reported thefts that took place in the same time period.
A caller told police at approximately 8:41 a.m. Monday that somebody had stolen their truck overnight.
The caller said the red Ford F-150 was parked in the driveway the previous evening, and the keys were still in their possession. The truck was valued at $40,000.
It also contained two handguns in a bag on the floorboard.
One block over and a few minutes later, a woman called police from the 2000 block of Winthrop Hill Road in Argyle and told Denton police somebody had entered her unlocked spare garage and stolen roughly a dozen items.
Beckwith said the items were various kitchen electronics and utensils valued somewhere around $1,450.
“There is video footage of the suspects walking over to her property,” Beckwith said.
Beckwith said officers are looking into whether the same suspects were responsible for both incidents.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 388 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.