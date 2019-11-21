Denton police said the owner of a stolen Pontiac Grand Prix directed an officer to where the car was located by tracking a smartphone that was inside the vehicle when it was taken Wednesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Cleveland Street.
The 29-year-old suspect sped off when an officer pulled up in the 2400 block of South Interstate 35, police said. Emergency lights and sirens on, an officer chased the suspect down an access road until the driver lost control of the Grand Prix near a hotel in the 3100 block of South Interstate 35, the report shows.
The officer pulled out a handgun because, according to the report, the suspect looked to be reaching into his waistline as he ran from the vehicle. Police said the officer ordered the man to show his hands several times. Without specifics, the report says the officer stopped the man and detained him. No weapon was found on the man, police said.
Officers learned the man was wanted on a parole warrant. At the Denton City Jail, police reported they found credit cards, identification cards, passports and cocaine in the man’s property.
Police said the suspect used the car-theft victim’s credit card to purchase something in the time between the theft and when the officer initially found him.
He did not leave the jail and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, credit card abuse, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, evading arrest with a vehicle or watercraft and theft.
Other reports
3500 block of Seaside Drive — A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning in a vehicle burglary after leading police on a foot chase, according to a police report. Police charged the man with evading arrest with prior convictions, resisting arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
1200 block of South Loop 288 — Police arrested a woman who was allegedly shooting heroine in a parked vehicle Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report. Officers arrested her on an outstanding warrant and during a search of the vehicle found a syringe with heroine inside of it, the report says.
At the jail, officers found a pack of syringes in her purse and methamphetamine in her possession, the report shows.
Police charged her with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,010 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 419 calls and made eight arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 23 medical calls and six vehicle crashes.