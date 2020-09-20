A sleeping man was hit in the head with a belt buckle by his girlfriend’s relative Saturday afternoon, according to a police report.
Following the incident, police arrived to the 400 block of Audra Lane and spoke to the man, who told them he was awoken when he was hit on the head by something hard, and that the person who hit him, his girlfriend’s relative, proceeded to punch him. The man had injuries to his cheek and head and told police the suspect, who left the scene before police arrived, believed he had spoken poorly of another relative, causing the incident, the report states.
Other reports
2200 block of Yorkshire Street — A 53-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly punching his wife multiple times, according to a police report.
The man’s wife called police to report he was punching her. Upon arriving, police spoke to the woman, who said he had assaulted her multiple times throughout their marriage. Police reported observing red marks on her arms and face and spoke to the man, who said he was angry due to an argument and grabbed her but did not punch her.
The report states police spoke with two other family members, who confirmed there was a physical altercation between the man and his wife. The man was arrested on a charge of continuous violence against family because he had multiple instances of assaulting his wife in the past 12 months.
400 block of Evers Way — A man called police Saturday morning after a family friend allegedly shot him multiple times with a BB gun, according to a police report.
Police met the man at a local hospital where he was being treated for his injuries, which he said were caused by multiple BB pellets. He told police he knew the person who allegedly shot him as a family friend. An investigation as to what caused the conflict is ongoing.
5800 block of Interstate 35 — Several rings worth a combined value of $5,615 were stolen from a store between Thursday evening and Saturday morning, according to a police report.
An employee of the business called police Saturday morning to report the theft, telling them approximately 11 rings were stolen, the report states. Police were provided with surveillance images of the two suspects and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 345 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 31 people into the Denton County Jail.