Two siblings, a 22-year-old man and his 24-year-old sister, were arrested Saturday night after the man was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run while intoxicated and his sister caused a disturbance at a haunted house because she wanted her money back, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the 8500 block of W. University Drive at about 11:17 p.m. after a caller reported they had been in a hit-and-run accident with the man and gave them a description of him and his vehicle, the report states. The report did not provide information on the nature of the accident, but police spoke to both the man and the caller. They conducted a field sobriety test on the man and determined he was intoxicated.
The report states that while on scene, police were advised of a possible fight at the haunted house in the block, and observed a woman, the man’s sister, cursing loudly and getting in a verbal argument with another man, aggressively approaching him multiple times. The report does not specify if she was in the car with her brother at the time of the accident or why they were both at the location, but does state she caused the disturbance as she was trying to get her money back from staff.
The man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated and his sister was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Other reports
200 block of West University Drive — A man called police Saturday night to report an unknown man pointed a handgun at him and his girlfriend while they were in their vehicle, according to a police report.
The caller told police they had just arrived at the location at about 8:15 p.m. and saw the man pull a handgun out of his waistband and point it at him. The caller said he then swerved his vehicle out of concern the man was going to shoot him, and the man left on foot. He told police neither he nor his girlfriend heard the man say anything to them and that he had never seen him before, the report states.
Intersection of Interstate 35 and West University Drive — A woman called police Saturday afternoon to report a man pointed a gun at her in a road rage incident, according to a police report.
Speaking to police over the phone, the woman said she was driving northbound on Interstate 35 at about 1:43 p.m. when a vehicle cut her off, causing her to slam on her brakes. She pulled up next to the vehicle and threw her hands up at the driver, she said, after which the driver lowered their window and pointed a gun at her.
The Cooke County Sheriff’s office was able to stop the vehicle based on a description from the woman, and Denton police spoke to the driver via phone. He said that she was the one who cut him off, and that he never touched his gun or pointed it at her. An investigation is ongoing, the report states.
1000 block of Wintercreek Drive — A man called police early Saturday morning after he was woken up by a hit-and-run outside his residence, according to a police report.
The man said he went outside at about 3:53 a.m. after waking up to a loud bang and found a vehicle crashed into the back of his truck, but without its driver, the report states. A resident in the 1100 block of the same street advised their mailbox had also been damaged. Surveillance footage was available showing the mailbox being struck and the incident is still under investigation, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 444 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.