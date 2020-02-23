Police found nine shell casings and several holes in an exterior apartment building wall at Providence Place Apartment Homes shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.
Khristen Jones, a police spokeswoman, said officers didn’t find blood or victims at the scene.
She said officers tried to interview two men in a breezeway, but the men simply said they weren’t involved in the shooting and were otherwise uncooperative.
Additionally, Jones said, officers didn’t hear any reports of gunshot victims from local hospitals. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Other reports
200 block of East Hickory Street — Taco shop employees called police just after 5 p.m. Saturday to report a heavily intoxicated man in the restaurant.
Jones said employees told police two men had previously been drinking from “a handle of whiskey” they’d brought inside. One man had left by the time police arrived. The other had fallen asleep in his seat before waking up and heading to the bathroom sometime earlier.
Officers found the 33-year-old asleep on the bathroom floor, smelling strongly of alcohol. According to police reports, Jones said officers managed to walk the man outside the restaurant. He was allegedly unable to hold his head upright or stand unassisted.
He allegedly twice told police he didn’t have any identification with him and told them a false name. Officers eventually found a bank card on him that had his real name, according to police reports.
The 33-year-old was arrested on a charge of public intoxication, as well as a charge for allegedly giving a fake name. As of Sunday afternoon, the man was held in the Denton City Jail in lieu of a $1,500 bond.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:
- The Denton Police Department handled 332 calls and made eight arrests.