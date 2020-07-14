A man and woman were arrested Monday morning after officers found a loaded handgun, more than 1 ounce of marijuana and more than $15,000 in cash during a traffic stop, according to a police report.
Officers pulled over a gray sedan traveling northbound on Interstate 35 around 8:56 a.m. after they observed the driver make an unsafe lane change and follow within two car lengths of the vehicle in front of it.
The report says officers smelled marijuana odor coming from the vehicle and saw a marijuana grinder and tray with marijuana residue in plain view. The 22-year-old man driving the vehicle said he did not have a driver’s license and admitted to having marijuana, giving officers a bag containing 7 grams, according to the report.
The man also had a roll of cash, leading officers to believe he may have been selling or distributing marijuana, the report says. The 23-year-old woman in the passenger seat told officers there might be a handgun in the vehicle, Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
Officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found a loaded handgun under the passenger seat along with several bags of marijuana, a loaded magazine from a handgun, and several more rolls of cash.
Officers found 1.19 ounces of marijuana and more than $15,000 in total, according to the report.
The man and woman were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana of less than 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The man driving was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Other reports
8900 block of Interstate 35 — Officers arrested a woman for walking down the highway early Monday morning after previously asking her not to, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a call about a traffic hazard around 2:54 a.m. and found a 44-year-old woman wearing black walking northbound down Interstate 35 north of the 35 split. Police had previously given the woman a ride to a safe location and advised her not to walk down the highway.
She told officers it was her “God-given right” to walk down the highway, according to the report. She was arrested without incident.
800 block of Allen Street — A man told officers he was hit in the head with a pipe by an acquaintance Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at approximately 4:53 p.m. where a 47-year-old man with a large gash near his eye told police an acquaintance had hit him with a pipe. He was treated by medics on the scene but refused further medical treatment.
The report does not mention what led to the assault. Police are still investigating.
600 block of East Hickory Street — Police are investigating a local man after they received a call Monday about him living in the area as an unregistered sex offender.
Denton police received a call from an out-of-state agency at approximately 8:59 a.m. Monday morning about an unregistered sex offender in Denton. Officers discovered the man has not registered for several years though he is legally required to.
Police believe they know his whereabouts but had not made contact at the time the report was filed.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 351 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s office booked 15 people into Denton County Jail.